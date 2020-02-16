Discussion
Witek Radomski
Maker
Greetings again, Product Hunters! For the last 12 years, minting, deploying, and managing blockchain assets has been a challenging process that required specialized knowledge. This all changes today. We are overwhelmingly proud to unveil the most user-friendly blockchain development platform ever—the Enjin Platform. Nearly three years in the making, this robust, all-in-one platform allows you to mint blockchain assets without writing a single line of code using our web panel, and integrate them into your games, software, and hardware using our GraphQL-powered API. Early adopters have already used our tools to mint and integrate blockchain assets into their games in less than a week—something previously unheard of in the blockchain industry. To ensure a seamless user experience, our platform is also supported by a holistic ecosystem of user-friendly apps: • Enjin Wallet: A trusted wallet that allows you to securely interact with your users’ blockchain inventory, and allows your users to easily manage their blockchain assets. • Enjin Marketplace: An intuitive, secure platform where you and your users can buy and sell assets with ease. • Enjin Explorer: A robust web app that allows you and users to search and verify all pertinent blockchain data. We have developed this ecosystem and platform with painstaking precision. As a result, it has already helped our earliest adopters raise nearly $1 million in crowdfunding and mint 50 million blockchain assets with over 11 million Enjin Coin (ENJ). Today, we open the gates to anyone and everyone who wants to innovate within the blockchain space. We are beyond proud to be able to remove the barriers to blockchain adoption and make this exciting method of value creation available to individuals, developers, and businesses of all experience levels and industries. All you need to do is visit cloud.enjin.io and create an account. The first 100 developers who sign up with the code PRODUCTHUNT will receive 10% off their plan. Warmest regards, Witek, CTO of Enjin
