Enhancv COVID-19 Lay-offs Resume Builder

Joro Yordanov
Hunter
@volenvulkov @vouldjeff thank you for providing one of the best resume builders for free to everyone during those times. I already saw a lot of lay-offs benefiting from it. Such an important initiative right now!
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, a maker here. @yordanoff thanks for the nice words and hunting us! I am one of the founders of Enhancv and today, we are joining forces with hundreds of other businesses to help battle the pandemic. For the past few weeks, hundreds of people who were laid off reached out to us in need of a resume. This was just one of the messages we received: “I lost my job because of COVID-19. As embarrassing as it is — I really need a resume, but can’t afford to subscribe to your service. Can you help me?” It wasn’t a straightforward “yes” for us, but, after a short discussion, we agreed that we don’t need a business case to make the right decision. Here's our heartfelt commitment: while this unprecedented situation lasts, our resume builder will be free of charge - so that everyone laid off during COVID-19 can create a professional resume with ease. Let’s join forces Product Hunters and help lay-offs and everyone affected by the pandemic!
Quite straightforward to get to the builder and begin drafting the resume, intuitive, large selection of different sections and layouts - good job @volen_vulkov @vouldjeff and team. Question: are you planning on rolling out features to customize resumes based on the employer/position people are applying to? I'd use that...
Maker
Hi @alex_sumin and thanks for the question! Yes sure, that's totally on our list!
