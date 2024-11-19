Launches
Enhance-d
Enhance-d
The exercise app for the diabetes community
Enhance-d is an App developed to support people with diabetes in managing their condition through exercise. The goal is to make continuous glucose monitoring data actionable around exercise and create the world’s largest online diabetes community
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Medical
Health
by
Enhance-d
About this launch
Enhance-d
The Exercise App for the Diabetes Community
Enhance-d by
Enhance-d
was hunted by
Henry Aspden
in
Health & Fitness
,
Medical
,
Health
. Made by
Fabio Saviozzi
,
Federico Fontana
,
Felipe Mattioni Maturana
,
Henry Aspden
and
Felipe Mattioni Maturana
. Featured on November 20th, 2024.
Enhance-d
is not rated yet. This is Enhance-d's first launch.
