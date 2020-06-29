English Pile
7К+ of the most popular words in your hand
Vladislav Prudnikov
Maker
English Pile is simple, convenient and free service for learning English words. More than 7 thousand of the most popular words in your hand! Improving vocabulary has never been so easy. 📲 Availability: the application has intuitive interface that similar to Tinder and Badoo concepts - simple English cards. 💪 Scale: 95% of texts cover only 3,000 words vocabulary. English Pile offers you 2.5 times more! It will be easy to surprise your friends with obtained knowledge. 📈 Progress tracking: app gives you simple statistics about how many words you know and how many new ones have been learned. We like tracking and showing your hard working progress. 📵 Lack of advertising: nothing will distract you from gaining knowledge. Your English progress is much more important for us than making profit; 😱 English without Internet: to use English Pile you do not need Internet connection. It gives you the opportunity to get knowledge anywhere and anytime.
