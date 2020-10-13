English AI

  1. Home
Practice conversation in English with AI

AI English will help you learn and practice your English. Our AI Native Speakes will be your personal English teachers and friends
Study language by actually using it in a conversation. Chat and learn new words.
Olivia Green
PRACTICE CONVERSATION IN ENGLISH ✔️ Practice casual day-to-day interactions: greeting, chatting about your day, weather, etc. ✔️ Practice asking and answering questions, telling about yourself, your family, your likes and dislikes. ✔️ Discuss various topics like travel, movies, hobbies, art, jokes, curious facts and many more. ✔️ Learn grammar with real-life artificial intelligence answers. ✔️ Learn new words every day, the more you communicate, the more new words you see. ✔️ Our AI Natives is always available, you can chat for 5 minutes or 5 hours. ✔️ AI Feels like you’re talking to a real person, AI is friendly, curious and amusing. ✔️ Talking to a AI is easier than talking to a person, AI Natives doesn’t judge you and you don't feel shy.
Marvin OffersDesign, Type
Sounds nice!! Sadly I am not an iPhone owner :(
Olivia Green
Learning English with AI.
@marvin_off hello, we are already thinking about Android development
