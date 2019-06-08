Engineering in Remote Teams

Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Rauno Metsa
If you're planning to join a remote team in a tech role, wouldn't it be fun to imagine how your future life would look like? You would wake up in your bed, and walk to a coffee machine, and walk to your laptop, and then... Would you have a daily standup and what time? Would you write words to a Slack channel, or should you physically stand up on a Zoom call? (meaning, should you have your clothes on at this point) I asked some remote teams to share their engineering habits in the following categories: 👋 Daily Standups 🤝 Pair Programming ⚡️ Agile Software Development 🚚 Continuous Delivery 🔓 Open Source Contributor 👶 Good For Junior Devs 📚 Learning & Sharing I know there's room for the data to grow, so if you're running a remote team, you too can add your engineering culture – add your company to fill in the details: https://remotehub.io/hire-remotely If you're working in a remote team (well done!), it would be very nice of you to notify your boss. You'll definitely earn some karma points. I think.
1 UpvoteShare