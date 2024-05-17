EngageWith Suggestion Box

Webflow 12,965 upvotes

Webflow is what we use to build every single web page on our website including this feature page for the launch.

Slack 47,547 upvotes

We use Slack as our digital HQ and have been on Slack pretty much since its launch. Grateful to the platform to have given us the opportunity to build dozens of apps and utilities for 1000s of cos

GPT-4 by OpenAI 3,048 upvotes

GPT-4 allows us to enhance the kudos and shoutout messages of the R&R feature in EngageWith. When employees do peer-to-peer recognition they can enhance the note/message with AI.