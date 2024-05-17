Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → EngageWith Suggestion Box
EngageWith Suggestion Box
Ranked #9 for today

EngageWith Suggestion Box

Employee anon q&a, suggestions, voting for your digital HQ

Free Options
Give employees the power to lead discussions with Suggestion Box. Enable your team to ask questions, suggest ideas, and vote anonymously on key issues in a secure space around major events like All Hands and Town Halls. All right inside your digital HQ!
Launched in
Slack
Anonymous
Human Resources
 by
EngageWith Suggestion Box
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
Webflow
12,965 upvotes
Webflow is what we use to build every single web page on our website including this feature page for the launch.
Slack
Slack
47,547 upvotes
We use Slack as our digital HQ and have been on Slack pretty much since its launch. Grateful to the platform to have given us the opportunity to build dozens of apps and utilities for 1000s of cos
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
3,048 upvotes
GPT-4 allows us to enhance the kudos and shoutout messages of the R&R feature in EngageWith. When employees do peer-to-peer recognition they can enhance the note/message with AI.
About this launch
EngageWith Suggestion Box
EngageWith Suggestion BoxEmployee anon QnA, suggestions, voting for your digital HQ
0
reviews
46
followers
EngageWith Suggestion Box by
EngageWith Suggestion Box
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in Slack, Anonymous, Human Resources. Made by
Kartik Mandaville
. Featured on May 17th, 2024.
EngageWith Suggestion Box
is not rated yet. This is EngageWith Suggestion Box's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#85