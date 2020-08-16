Discussion
Shushrut Mohanty
Maker
Hello everyone! Glad to have you here. As people understand the true potential of videos and podcast as a marketing medium the workload has doubled in terms of creating them. You either do all the editing yourself or send it to some professional editor. But working with professionals can be complicated, time consuming and expensive as well. Engagebound Video Podcast fills the gap to make things easy for you. You can create: - Social media Videos - Video testimonials - Trainings - Online courses and much more All you have to do is: - Submit your video (Recorded via mobile, laptop, DSLR or video call apps like zoom or hangout) - Tell us how you want it - Tell us the dimension you need it in We edit in engagingly, adding music, stocks, graphics, subtitles and everything what a normal video should have. You can try it out for free and see how it helps you. Hope you like it. Ask us anything about the product. Thanks, Shushrut
