After being involved in hiring processes in a few different companies I never found anything that beat using a Google Sheet to keep track of applicants and positions. All the Applicant Tracking Systems we used forced us to think about the process in a particular way which couldn't respect the nuances of our process. Also updating data in bulk in these tools was a nightmare. So I have created Engage to take using Google Sheets for hiring to the next level! Its a full app interface to your Google Sheets data. Its as flexible as a spreadsheet but as easy to use as an app. And because it is an app I've been able to add some stuff you just can't get in a spreadsheet: new views (kanban, cards) and security features (rich and flexible permissions). With Engage you can give hiring manager access to only their positions. At the same time you can give candidates access to the applications they have made. If you're hiring with Google Sheets I hope this helps you! I'd love your feedback.
