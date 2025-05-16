Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
EndurePath
EndurePath
Track moods, do quests, and grow your character
Visit
Upvote 56
Track your mood with emojis, complete quick quests, and grow your character. CalmPath turns mental health into a daily adventure with AI insights, emotional stats, and a gamified world that evolves as you do.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Lifestyle
•
Health
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
EndurePath
Track moods, do quests, and grow your character
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
EndurePath by
EndurePath
was hunted by
Vadym Bondarenko
in
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
,
Health
. Made by
Vadym Bondarenko
. Featured on May 18th, 2025.
EndurePath
is not rated yet. This is EndurePath's first launch.