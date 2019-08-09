End of the line
Solve a murder using social media and digital leads
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews
MakerPro
Jimmy Cowe
I started Crimibox a few years ago wanting to unite my passion for riddles and exciting apps with my years of experience working in the federal police. The result is a case filled to the brim with lifelike evidence that looks like it could be plucked from the crime scene and many surprising digital challenges. It's up to you to hop onto social media and the internet to solve the mystery and find the elusive killer with the help of your digital partner in crime! After honing our detective skills in Belgium, we are ready to bring the mystery to the world. That’s why we launched our biggest case yet on Kickstarter: Missing in Jericho, check it out for yourself! https://www.kickstarter.com/proj... It's fun, immersive, and challenging. You will love it to death. Pun definitely intended! Start your investigation today with our free murder mystery: End of the Line. Or tackle the most enticing case we’ve ever made: Missing in Jericho on Kickstarter. 🕵️♂️
Upvote (12)Share
Really fun game to play!! I know it's just a demo, but I already enjoyed playing it. I'm definitely backing the Kickstarter project!
Upvote (7)Share
Hi Swibert, really nice to hear! Thanks!
<3
Upvote (5)Share
We <3 you more! ❤
Really cool idea for a game :D
Upvote (5)Share
Thanks! 🕵️♂️👍
I already played all of the Crimibox games and I must say: I'm in love with them! This free preview is a nice way to show what the detectives can expect, but there is sooo much more in the actual product, I love it! <3
Upvote (4)Share
@phebe_de_keyser Thanks Phebe! Your name does ring a bell! 🕵️♂️👍