  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Encryptly
Encryptly

Encryptly

Keep your Google drive data safe

Free
Embed
Encryptly keep your Google Drive files safe from Google usage's policy ! your sensitive files remains secure and unaccessible to Big Brother.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Privacy
 +1 by
Encryptly
About this launch
Encryptly
EncryptlyKeep your google drive data safe !
0
reviews
4
followers
Encryptly by
Encryptly
was hunted by
Martin
in Productivity, User Experience, Privacy. Made by
Martin
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
Encryptly
is not rated yet. This is Encryptly's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-