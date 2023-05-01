Products
Home
→
Product
→
Encryptly
Encryptly
Keep your Google drive data safe
Encryptly keep your Google Drive files safe from Google usage's policy ! your sensitive files remains secure and unaccessible to Big Brother.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Privacy
+1 by
Encryptly
About this launch
Encryptly
Keep your google drive data safe !
Encryptly by
Encryptly
was hunted by
Martin
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Privacy
. Made by
Martin
. Featured on May 8th, 2023.
Encryptly
is not rated yet. This is Encryptly's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
