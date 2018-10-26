Encrypt.me will ensure that you are protected from browser leaking, Wi-Fi eavesdropping, broadband spying. Automatically secure on unknown network. 14 days free trial. Plans option: single, team, family, passes (week/month/year) and mini plan.
Miyanda Nehwati@jacarandachick · Co-Founder ZimCast Network
Been my VPN of choice since it was 'Cloak'. I like how easy it is to add familiar wifi networks and then have my devices auto- secure whenever they connect to that Wi-Fi -really handy for me on my train commute. Subscription extending to all my ios devices is also excellent value ;)
Alex@alexjpanagis
@jacarandachick Oh I didn't know this was a rebrand! I thought this was a new VPN service :)
Alex@alexjpanagis
What sets this apart from other VPN services?
