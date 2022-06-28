Products
Encore Studio
Encore Studio
A mobile production studio for live music
Encore Studio is re-imagining live performance. Artists can set up a show, design an augmented reality stage, go live, interact with fans and get paid - anywhere, anytime, all from an iPhone. It’s a studio in your pocket.
Music
Video Streaming
Tech
Encore Studio
About this launch
Encore Studio
A mobile production studio for live music.
Encore Studio
Rhian Humphries
Music
Video Streaming
Tech
Rhian Humphries
Liz Eavey
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Encore Studio
is not rated yet. This is Encore Studio's first launch.
