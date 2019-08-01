Discussion
Maker
Jeff Pickhardt
Hi Product Hunt! I'm the maker so feel free to ask questions or get in touch through the form on the site. Enchanted Security is a virtual content security policy that secures visitors' browsers while on your website. It's simple JavaScript you add to your website to protect against data exfiltration threats which could lead to loss of session tokens, passwords, credit card numbers, and other sensitive information. This attack vector has been growing in prominence in recent years, affecting everything from ecommerce to major companies (like British Airways) to crypto wallets. The way it works is by intercepting network requests and other activity directly on the webpage to both track, analyze, and even prevent the activity in realtime. There's more to it than that, of course, but that should give you a high level idea for how it works. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, get in touch through the contact form on the website and we can talk more or show you a demo!
How is it different from www.sqreen.com?
