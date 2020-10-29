discussion
Max Scherbakov
MakerCEO at Ench
Ench co-founder here. We've launched Ench 1.0. I'm glad that you are the first who know about the new Ench. We're releasing it super early, but we can't wait! Today, in this rapidly changing world, we want to give more options for independent authors and creators to customize and monetize their digital content. Many services help creators, but founders ignore design and convenience to focus on solving only one problem for creators: ways to earn money. We consider this important, but not decisive. We put self-expression first because without the sun there are no rays. It is important for us enable creators to make content easily and without restrictions. That's why the first version of Ench is a content page editor, where you simply click start and create an enchanting design from your phone or laptop drinking coffee. Our goal is one platform to solve the pains of modern creators; it sounds challenging, but we really like working on it. 🙂 Creators suffer from three problems we will solve: 1. Publishing, personalizing, and spreading digital content. The solution is Ench 1.0: a powerful tool for customizing digital content with no limits. 2. Monetizing content. We will have Ench 2.0: a page editor with extensive monetization options. 3. Expanding audience. Problem solved with Ench 3.0: an independent platform for creators and people. When we started to implement the idea and communicate with different people, we realized that we were not only for creators, but for everyone connected with content creation. You can use Ench as a personal/professional blog, or for publishing an interesting article/video, or even for posting information about your product/service. The project is fully bootstrapped and independent by a team of indie makers. We're excited to have you follow the development of Enсh and are happy to answer any questions you may have! Have an Ench day! 🖖 --- P.S. On the way to our goal, we went through the fire and water of mobile web development and our team has a lot to tell. Just try using Ench from your phone 😉. P.S.S. Btw, the page loading speed is x3 times higher than that of Medium.
Dmitry BegovatovMobile-first and nocode enthusiast✨
Yes, looks awesome! good luck
Max Scherbakov
MakerCEO at Ench
@begovatovd1 Thanks, bro!👌
microbiansCreative Director, Domestika.org
That logo need help...
DanielI'm here for entertainment
@microbians Really? I don't think it's perfect, but it does the job. What I'm more worried about is a product that's tangential to about 50 others. I wish you the best, Ench, but I am concerned.
Max Scherbakov
MakerCEO at Ench
@microbians @alunimoony True that. But we focus on the visual design of content content and mobile experience. Try to use the Ench from phone. Interesting to your feedback 😉🤔
Max Scherbakov
MakerCEO at Ench
@microbians If you're talking about lights and shadows, I totally agree. 😀 There are some points there.
