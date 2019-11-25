Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Encarte 2.0

Encarte 2.0

Fastest way to checkout online

Encarte is the fastest way to checkout online. Our updated chrome extension now works on most online retailers (up from just Shopify). With Encarte 2.0, track all your orders in one place and protect your payment info with our virtual credit card technology.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
George Fang
George Fang
Maker
Thanks for hunting us, Kat! With Black Friday & Cyber Monday right around the corner, Encarte is the perfect companion app to supercharge your holiday shopping spree. Simply download our lightweight Chrome Extension and sign up for a free account to enjoy 1-Click checkout on almost every online store. No more forms, no more accounts, no more hassle. It’s like fastpass, but for online shopping! Product hunters get an additional $10 off their first purchase on Encarte using discount code PRODUCTHUNT10 during checkout.
UpvoteShare