With Encarte you can skip five-page checkout forms, shop online without having to pull out your credit card, receive less marketing spam, and review/track your online purchases in one place. Currently available as a free Chrome Extension.
John LingMaker@johnl
Hi everyone, and thanks @katmanalac for bringing us to Product Hunt! I'm John, one of the co-founders of Encarte, and we're super excited to share what we're building with the community and get your thoughts! We built this free Chrome extension because we wanted to take all the reasons we shop on Amazon and bring the same experience to our favorite brands. No more checkout forms, inconsistent autofill, newsletter signups, or digging around for your credit card. You can also track all of your orders in one place instead of having to search through your inbox. Encarte takes less than a minute to set up and currently supports 500,000+ stores. Appreciate any and all feedback you all may have. Thanks!
Edric Tam@edric_tam
What a wonderful product!!! 100% satisfaction for me
Edric Tam@edric_tam
@johnling how many stores are you guys planning on expanding to??? Looking forward to the 1000000th store? Also if I live abroad could I still use this product?
