Enabling Top Performing Sales Teams
How SaaS leaders onboard, train & develop their sales teams.
Liam Boogar
Maker
🤠Howdy Hunters! We spent the last few months learning from experts at the hottest SaaS companies on how enable their sales teams to outsmart the competition. We've compiled their insights, ideas & methods on how they onboard, train & develop their sales teams, and we're giving it away for free. The first two chapters are already live from Gong.io & Pendo.io and we'll release new chapters every tuesday from ProductHunt all-stars like: - Clearbit (#2 Product of the Day, Oct 8, 2014) - Intercom (#2 Product of the Week, Dec 12, 2013) - Zoom (#1 Product of the Week, Aug 13, 2014) - Quora (#5 Product of the Week, May 23, 2017) - Lead Genius (#2 Product of the Day, Dec 07, 2013) Our goal at 360Learning is to provide you with a playbook for solving mission critical problems with learning initiatives, and we hope this will help.
Interesting approach, I hope to get good tips to crush my performance, being a salesperson. Thanks.
Like the design and content 🔥
Thanks for compiling all insights from those top players!! I can’t wait to learn tips and tricks from this playbook👌👌
Great insights from thought leaders 🚀
