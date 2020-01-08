Whether its documentation, tutorials or your internal newsletter. Emvi lets anyone in your company find, retain and share information. Try it for free and follow us to receive regular updates.
Daniel Schramm
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! Emvi is our approach to a easy-to-use knowledge base for companies and teams of all sizes and we finally reached public beta. You can use it to write down everything you need to remember, share or document and make it discoverable for everyone else in your organization. We found that existing tools structure content in a tree-like hierarchy which tends to limit internal reach and scalability. For Emvi, we implemented a system that is closer to sites like Wikipedia, Medium or even YouTube - articles are linked internally, curated to lists and grouped by tags. Our goal is to make it accessible for both technical and non-technical users and to keep the content maintainable for the long term. Features we already include: * Powerful search with filters and sorting options * Activity feed and notifications * WYSIWYG-editor with real-time collaboration * @-mention any element (articles, lists, tags, users or groups) * Full article change history * Fine-grained rights management for users and groups on a per article basis * Mobile support * Multiple translations for articles and list titles Over the next few months we are planning to add comments, integrations, embeds, import/export and markdown support. We already have an API which can pull articles from Emvi, visit our blog to see it in action. Shortly after leaving beta state, we will offer a self-hosted version aswell. Feel free to share your thoughts and questions in the comments. Cheers, Daniel
