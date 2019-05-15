EmTech Brew is a newsletter that delivers the latest on all things emerging tech. From AI and IoT to drones and crypto, we decode tomorrow’s tech news for you today. Brought to you by the team at Morning Brew...because bots can't write newsletters yet.
Informative, layout is my style, strong voice
Can get lost in all the other newsletters
Would love if it was 3 times a week.Nathanael Newby-Kew has used this product for one month.
Its a good quick hit of what's going on in the tech industry. Its a fun read with great humor in it.
Can't think of one
If you like this you should also check out the Morning Brew for similar writing about the business worldNick Loadholtes has used this product for one month.
Tyler DenkMakerHiring@tyler_denk · Software || Growth || Emails || Tech
What’s up PH! Coming to you live from Brew HQ in downtown NYC. I’m Tyler, one of the product leads over here at Morning Brew—an email-first media company working tirelessly to make the business world exciting and memorable for millennials. Morning Brew’s core product is a daily email newsletter that gives you all of the business news you need in five minutes. It’s quick, conversational and reads like your chatting with your smart and sociable best friend. The newsletter covers topics ranging from Apple and Airbnb to Brexit and big banks. With over 1 million passionate subscribers on our daily newsletter, we've decided to take that same formula and decode the biggest stories in the world of emerging tech. If it's a technology that will shape the future of business, you'll read about it in EmTech Brew. This is our first launch of a niche newsletter outside of our core product, so we're thrilled to introduce it to the PH community and gather feedback to iterate and improve. The real stars are the other 2 makers—Ryan Duffy (primary writer for EmTech Brew), and Alex Lieberman (CEO of Morning Brew)...both will chime in shortly! Thanks again for checking out the Brew and enjoy 🚀
Parag@parag_r
Love MB. Keep up the good work!
Maarten Wolzak@maarten · Founder Udition
Even satisfying when in EU. (Although I really wish there was a local version) (("EU Brew"?)) ((("BrEU"?)) (((stop me, I'm hilarious)))
Neal FreymanHiring@nfreyman · Writer at Morning Brew
My go to newsletter for all things AI. Love everything about it, especially the Black Mirror IRL section.
Steven Mulloy@steven_mulloy · Transportation executive
It’s awesome
