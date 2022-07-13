Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
EmSafe
EmSafe
Stay safe while traveling
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
EmSafe allows for you to access emergency services in over 230 regions worldwide and provides you with up to date and accurate information wherever you are.
Launched in
iOS
,
Travel
,
Apple
by
EmSafe - Emergency Travel App
Ramp Corporate Card
Ad
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
EmSafe - Emergency Travel App
Stay safe while traveling.
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
EmSafe by
EmSafe - Emergency Travel App
was hunted by
Rahul
in
iOS
,
Travel
,
Apple
. Made by
Rahul
. Featured on July 14th, 2022.
EmSafe - Emergency Travel App
is not rated yet. This is EmSafe - Emergency Travel App's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#108
Report