Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Empty
See Empty’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Empty 2.0
Ranked #10 for today
Empty 2.0
A better fasting app
Visit
Upvote 79
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your favorite fasting tracker just got even better
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
Empty
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Empty
Conquer late night snacking
3
reviews
518
followers
Follow for updates
Empty 2.0 by
Empty
was hunted by
Raffi Chilingaryan
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Raffi Chilingaryan
and
Rafael Soh
. Featured on September 23rd, 2024.
Empty
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on March 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
79
Comments
16
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#10
Report