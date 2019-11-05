Log InSign up
Employee Time Tracking Handbook

Track employee time the right way

Implement employee time tracking the right way by learning:
✅ What managers can do with it
✅ How it benefits employees
✅ How to get people to buy into it
✅ What to look for in a tool
✅ What to avoid
7 questions to ask when buying a time trackerWhen time tracking isn't fun to start with, finding a time tracking tool can be painfully boring. But the research process doesn't have to drag on for weeks and destroy you. Use these seven focused questions to help cut through the marketing noise and single out the right time tracking tool for you.
The best employee timesheet apps are automaticThe majority of employee timesheet apps on the market still depend on heavy manual input. But companies prioritizing accuracy and usability are increasingly realizing that the best tools for the job are automatic. Here's how automatic employee timesheet apps work and why they're different.
Choosing time tracking software: what's the difference?Following a new EU ruling, all EU companies must now track employee working hours. But a quick Google reveals time tracking software is a bit of a minefield. This article provides an overview of the main types of time tracking tools on the market, and what to consider when making your decision.
Anda Somodea
Anda Somodea
Maker
Hi @producthunt, We are so excited to launch our very first eBook! Following the new EU work hours ruling, a lot of companies are coming into contact with time tracking for the first time. But a quick Google reveals it’s a bit of a minefield. This eBook is our attempt at making sense of it — helping companies implement time tracking for long-term success using feedback and learnings from our @timelyapp users. Please drop us questions below! Enjoy 😀
Roxanne
Roxanne
That cover is just gorgeous!
Anda Somodea
Anda Somodea
Maker
@roxannejacqanda thank you! it was designed by our very own @arina_troitskaya 😍
