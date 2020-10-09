Employee Onboarding Guide by Standuply

discussion
Alex Kistenev
Hunter
CEO of Standuply — #1 Slack Standup Bot
Hey there, fellow Product Hunters! Standuply team and I are excited to present you with a guide about onboarding a new employee to the team. But this is not a simple guide! This guide collects best practices from top HR professionals: Margarita Suvorova, HR Business Partner at Contek-soft, and Svetlana Khomko, HR director at AppFollow. They have gone through this process dozens of times and now they are ready to share their experience. You will learn: - What is the onboarding process? - Why does it matter? - How to implement an onboarding plan? - What to do is your employee or mentor is introvert? - How to onboard online? - What is the professional onboarding? - What is the meeting structure would be during onboarding? - What is the best software for the onboarding process? Welcome aboard and good reading!
