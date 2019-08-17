Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → emotes.io

emotes.io

All your favorite emotes in one page ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

All of your favorite emotes in one page. Including unicode emoticons and emojis. Simply click to copy, then paste anywhere! — Useful when you want to add a Lenny face ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°), shrug ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ or donger ლ(ಠ益ಠლ) when chatting with your friends.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Stix
Stix
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I originally created this website in 2015 under a different domain name. Just as a tool for myself, but eventually it started picking up among others and became somewhat popular. Around 1200 people would visit the website daily, and a fair amount of that were new visitors. I eventually ran into some problems with the domain name and lost it (thanks to GoDaddy). This is a redesign that I launched a couple months ago, under a new domain name: emotes.io. It's still the same goofy site to find your emotes quickly, but more modern! If you have any comments or features you would like to see, feel free to let me know ✌
UpvoteShare