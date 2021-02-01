Using Emojy is super simple.
1) Ctrl+Shift+P
Open your command palette and choose Select Emoji
2) Search your emoji
Find emoji you want to use.
3) Ctrl+V
Just paste it!
😋 It's open-source:
Berkay Çubuk
MakerCreative Full Stack Developer
Hello there 👋 In Windows, I cannot paste emojis directly so I decided to build my own solution. If you're a Mac user don't worry we support all platforms :) Your feedback is golden for me so, feel free to ask me anything, thank you for your time 👍
