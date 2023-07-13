Products
EmojiWorld

EmojiWorld

Stay focused in your world

Free
Embed
「EmojiWorld」is an app to record key events. Provides 3 ways, Pomodoro Technique, Countdown Timer & Stopwatch to record different events.
Launched in
Productivity
Lifestyle
Animation
 by
EmojiWorld - Pomodoro & Goal
WASK
WASK
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Feel free to try it out and see where it needs improvement? We'll keep updating EmojiWorld！"

EmojiWorld
The makers of EmojiWorld
About this launch
EmojiWorld - Pomodoro & Goal
EmojiWorld - Pomodoro & GoalStay Focused in Your World
0
reviews
28
followers
EmojiWorld by
EmojiWorld - Pomodoro & Goal
was hunted by
Felix Li
in Productivity, Lifestyle, Animation. Made by
Felix Li
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
EmojiWorld - Pomodoro & Goal
is not rated yet. This is EmojiWorld - Pomodoro & Goal's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#236