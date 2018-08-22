EmojiOne 4.0
Complete redesign of 2,827 emoji for 2018 ✨
EmojiOne is a freemium emoji icon library founded in 2014. Our mission is to deliver maximum joy through masterful design. If you’re project or campaign needs beautiful emoji, we’d love to help. 💖
- Pros:
It's emoji.Cons:
Still wants money
Maybe on 5.0? who knows.Steven J. Selcuk has never used this product.
Erick Barron@erickbarron86 · Webmaster
Love them, they look great!
Rick MobyMaker@rick_moby · EmojiOne Inc, Founder & Product Lead
@erickbarron86 Love this. Thank you Erick. 🙏
Rick MobyMaker@rick_moby · EmojiOne Inc, Founder & Product Lead
🚀 EmojiOne version 4.0 is available today! * Our free license gets you all 2,827 emoji up to 128px (png). * A premium license will unlock vector (svg) files. * Use promo code VERSION4 for 25% off a premium license. 🙈 Why do we insist on re-designing the emoji set every year? Probably an OCD related crime. I can’t help but notice the flaws! They can always be improved, always. In fact, we're already working on version 4.5. :) Plus, why not right? I’m the luckiest dude on earth to that emoji construction artist is my life purpose. 😇 I’m very proud of this release (and our family). We made a dramatic style change and finally gave in to the fine world of color gradients. It’s amazing how they can infuse a design with dimension and charm. I made it a point to not to go gradient wild and instead allow the style to mostly enhance our existing look. The result is a cleaner icon, all around. 😳 You can bet I won’t be sleeping well tonight. I get overly excited when I post on PH! Thank you ahead of time for each of you who took the time to read our profile and get to know us. I love and value critical feedback, so don’t be shy. I’ll respond to everyone asap. Much love! 💞 Rick Moby Founder and Product Lead
