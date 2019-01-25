Emojimatics is a mathematic quiz game. It could help to train math thinking and counting skills by solving emoji equations. Level difficulty increases from really simple equation systems to insane ones. Available only for iPhone.
For example, do you know the answer?
🥥+🍤X🥥=22
🍤+🥑+🍤=30
🥥+🥑+🥥=16
🥥-🍤+🥑= ??
Olya Kuritsyna@olyakuritsyna · Mail.Ru Group
I have to think hard to solve puzzles 😄 It is so cool to recall the math! Very cool idea!
Ties Goossens@tiesg92
a bit overly animated... please check this:
