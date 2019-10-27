Emojics 2.0

Why Emojis Increase User Engagement by 15% | Emojics Blog | Reaction Buttons & Feedback Management Emojis are everywhere from social networks to smartphones to emails and beyond. There are more than 2 billion smartphone users all over the world who send 41.5 billion messages and 6 billion emoticons every single day. People love using them. And that's why 4 out of 10 millennials don't prefer reading instead, they love to engage with pictures.