Emojics 2.0

Collect feedback via email using emojis

Reinventing how companies collect users feedback online
Why Emojis Increase User Engagement by 15% | Emojics Blog | Reaction Buttons & Feedback ManagementEmojis are everywhere from social networks to smartphones to emails and beyond. There are more than 2 billion smartphone users all over the world who send 41.5 billion messages and 6 billion emoticons every single day. People love using them. And that's why 4 out of 10 millennials don't prefer reading instead, they love to engage with pictures.
Ryan Gates
Nice!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉
Filippo Schiano
Great tool for collecting user feedback on support or sales emails!
Federico Schiano di Pepe
Maker
Hi hunters! Thank you @chrismessina for the hunt! 🎉 We built Emojics for reinventing how companies collect users' feedback online. Our widgets are fully customizable and can be integrated on websites, emails or mobile apps. 🔥It's also a great tool for collecting leads and using our Zapier integration you can do some cool automation. ✌️Emojics is free until 50 reactions per month. 🙌 We are 100% bootstrapped and we reached 10K active websites that every day collect thousand of feedback using Emojics. If you have any questions or feedback please don't hesitate to write me! Thank you!
Alex Conway 🇿🇦
I love it! Widgets bugging you for feedback tend to be annoying but the emoji selection on the side is fun and interesting. Very nice landing page and execution too - well done!
Federico Schiano di Pepe
Maker
Thank you @alxcnwy! That's right, we want to make it easy and fun to give feedback!
Diazou
Really nice, thanks !
