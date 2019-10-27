Emojics 2.0
Collect feedback via email using emojis
Great tool for collecting user feedback on support or sales emails!
Hi hunters! Thank you @chrismessina for the hunt! 🎉 We built Emojics for reinventing how companies collect users' feedback online. Our widgets are fully customizable and can be integrated on websites, emails or mobile apps. 🔥It's also a great tool for collecting leads and using our Zapier integration you can do some cool automation. ✌️Emojics is free until 50 reactions per month. 🙌 We are 100% bootstrapped and we reached 10K active websites that every day collect thousand of feedback using Emojics. If you have any questions or feedback please don't hesitate to write me! Thank you!
I love it! Widgets bugging you for feedback tend to be annoying but the emoji selection on the side is fun and interesting. Very nice landing page and execution too - well done!
