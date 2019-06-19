Emoji News
Top trending stories and emoji reactions to them.
Joann Kuo
Hey PH! I just joined and am loving the community so far. I'm putting out my first product which is a daily news summary of the top trending news stories for the past 24 hours, categorized by emoji reactions to them. I wanted a way to know what was trending in the social world but also delivered in a consistent format that I can quickly scan and digest. I'm looking for feedback on it, if it's something you might find useful. Right now I have the emotions going from happy to sad and angry but definitely add more as needed. Thanks all!
