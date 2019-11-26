Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Emoji Maker

Emoji Maker

The custom Twitter emoji maker

get it
Emoji Maker is web a app for generating custom Twitter emojis allowing you to invent the next best emoji 🥳.
It is largely inspired by the emoji mashup bots active on Twitter and an old emoji builder tool that is no longer functioning.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Imed Adel
Imed Adel
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! This weekend I made an Emoji Maker 🤓. I always wanted to figure out how such things work so this weekend I sat down and tried to learn it and the result is this crazy tool 😁. The cool thing about emoji maker though is that it doesn't have a server, it's built with React, AND IT CAN EXPORT SVGs!!! 🎉 I might extend the features if you like it 😊 But, for now, what's the funniest emoji that you could make? 😁
UpvoteShare