  1. Home
  2.  → Emoji Info API

Emoji Info API

The Trusted Source for Emoji Data

With Emoji Info API, you can reach emoji's full potential, customize user's experiences, understand their feelings, suggest more options, and so much more.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Tom 🐈
Maker
A cat codes
Nyan! Hello hunters! 👋 Emoji Info is a service that exposes emoji data in over 42 human languages as a simple JSON-based API. ✅ Exceptional performance and reliability worldwide ✅ Accurate data based on the Unicode Standard ✅ Always updated to the latest stable emoji list compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS I made this service because I've been actually using this API on my projects so I think other developers and companies also might find this useful! Try the demo on the site now and let me know what you think 😸
Upvote
Share