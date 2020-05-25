Discussion
Tony Catapano (Tonnoz)
Maker
👋 Hello Hunters! 🤓 My name is Tony, software developer and drone pilot based in Amsterdam. 🚀 I am pretty excited today to launch my first indie product and share it with you. Emoji Go😉 is the first Emoji Keyboard for Chrome to support Emojis v.13 (Standard Unicode 13.0). 📜Features: - Forward support for Emoji v.13 (standard Unicode v. 13.0) - Auto-Paste in the last focused input on the page - Search backed by a custom database with over 10.000 words - Keep track of last used emojis 🔜Next release: - Enrich the synonyms db - Adding the skin-tone modifiers - Settings panel If you any other more improvements or tips, I'm all ears! Cheers!
