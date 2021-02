Emoji Decode: Music Edition

Do you treat New Music Friday like a holiday? We made the perfect game for you!

🌎 🌬 βž• πŸ”₯

πŸƒ 🐝

πŸƒπŸ΅ πŸ†•πŸ‘¨

πŸš˜πŸ‚ ❌🌊❌

WHAT THE *HECK* ARE THOSE?

They’re cute lil puzzles of popular bands that need solving. There are over 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ waiting for you to decode!