I wanted to share a passion project I’ve been working on throughout the pandemic. A few friends and I have been building a list 500+ bands translated into emoji: 🌎 🌬 ➕ 🔥= Earth Wind And Fire, 🏃🍵 🆕🧔🏻= Randy Newman, 🃏 🐝 = Cardi B. What started as this fun thing to pass the time in our slack grew into having its own sort language and standardization. We wanted to share it out, so I designed and coded a site to make it into a guessing game for all to enjoy. I feel like it’d be a fun activity for music fans to pass the time... maybe on a zoom game night? We’re launching it today: Emoji Decode: Music Edition. On the site, we added a submission page for folks to add new emoji bands to the list so we can crowd source the genius of music fans everywhere. I am hoping we get to add a bunch more in the next few weeks. I also put some interstitials in the game to try and raise some money for the Sunrise Movement. I am passionate about the Green New Deal and if this project got any attention I would love to funnel some donations their way. It’s a good ol’ internet thing.
