Emoji Concepts
Emoji Concepts
Why use words when you can use emojis?
Generator to express just what you are feeling with emojis. E.g. Enjoying Fast Food: 🍔🍟😋 Emo Music Jam Session: 🎸🖤🎶 Celebrate A Technological Breakthrough: 🎉💻🚀
Launched in
Emoji
by
Emoji Concepts
About this launch
Emoji Concepts
Why use words when you can use emojis?
Emoji Concepts by
Emoji Concepts
was hunted by
Max Berggren
in
Emoji
. Made by
Max Berggren
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Emoji Concepts
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Emoji Concepts's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
