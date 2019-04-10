Emoji Clipboard
Click to copy the perfect emoji for any situation. 🙏
Search for emojis from thousands of categories.
e.g. France, Harry Potter, Fruit, Mammals, Nostalgia
This idea was born out of frustration at endlessly scrolling through emojis looking for the right one
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖙Maker@johnbbartlet · 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕪 𝕓𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕓
This took me freakin' ages—let me know what you think? 🎉
Jordi Mon Companys@mordodemaru · PM | Product Hunt Madrid
It's great!
Gaurav Shrishrimal@gaurav_shrishrimal
@johnbbartlet This looks great. Are you rolling out an Android App soon? I wish you do. God speed.
𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖙Maker@johnbbartlet · 𝕁𝕠𝕚𝕟 𝕞𝕪 𝕓𝕠𝕠𝕜 𝕔𝕝𝕦𝕓
@gaurav_shrishrimal Thanks, I've got vague plans for an iOS app, and then an android app, but it really depends on the popularity of the web tools. (and my willingness to learn how to make them!) thanks again!
