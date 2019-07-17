:emoji:
the emoji autocomplete everywhere on the internet!
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mikołaj Zaremba
Great idea! I would like to see something like this for Firefox :D
Maker
@hexandcube Thanks. Regarding firefox, this is a solo project but, if there is more people requesting this I might do it ;)
Maker
I love emojis and I love the way Slack and Discord make them available on messages so, why can't we have that anywhere on the internet? Since it would be too hard to convince every single website to add emoji hotkeys I've built the next good thing, a chrome extension that enables that virtually on any text field. This project was made for fun and since today is the world emoji day, I've decided to released to the masses.
