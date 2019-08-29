EmoBond for Slack
Bot that adds right emojis so you connect emotionally
Maxim Zavadskiy
Dear ProductHunters, I am Max, emotional CTO from EmoBond. I will be frank, this is my first tech startup & I am humbly seeking feedback from this great community. I was always fascinated by how teams can connect & operate online even on distance. I have been running online design workshops, educational hackathons & courses. As we wanted to start a scalable company together with my co-founder we researched how teams communicate in e.g. Slack. As I believe in humanness of work and communication interest caused the topic of communicating emotions online & bonding online. We recently joined School Of Startups by Y-Combinator which made us do the bolder move on going here, to product hunt. Emojis & emotions are taboo in corporate culture, according to our research. There is no scientific good reason why communication in corporate teams is often dry and unemotional. However emotional climate impacts greatly employee retention & motivation. We built this chat bot for larger corporate teams to help them use emojis more deliberate & easy. Help us fight dry emotional climate! We hope you will have great fun using it. Really hope to hear ideas on how to improve our product from Product Hunt community Cheers, Max 🙇
