Emma by Bunch.ai

Emma is an AI-powered Chrome extension that tells you more about the person behind a LinkedIn profile.
With just one click, you’ll learn about a person’s mindset, motivations, and working style based on 100 different indicators in their profile.
Reviews
- Pros:
Very Intuitive Interface
Solves a major painpoint in evaluating candidates quickly
Intelligent analysis, not just a data dumpCons:
Would love for it to work on more sites, angellist, hired etc.
One of the major painpoints in recruiting is evaluating and filtering candidates. It is a major time suck and when you're a small company you don't have the resources to spend hours looking through resumes. Emma solves this in a very interesting intuitive way. The team has done a fantastic job in providing intelligent actionable analysis on candidates quickly.Shay Anand has used this product for one day.