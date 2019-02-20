Log InSign up
Emma by Bunch.ai

Get to know anyone in just 1 click.

Emma is an AI-powered Chrome extension that tells you more about the person behind a LinkedIn profile.

With just one click, you’ll learn about a person’s mindset, motivations, and working style based on 100 different indicators in their profile.

  • Shay Anand
    Shay AnandFounder, UserBit
    Pros: 

    Very Intuitive Interface
    Solves a major painpoint in evaluating candidates quickly
    Intelligent analysis, not just a data dump

    Cons: 

    Would love for it to work on more sites, angellist, hired etc.

    One of the major painpoints in recruiting is evaluating and filtering candidates. It is a major time suck and when you're a small company you don't have the resources to spend hours looking through resumes. Emma solves this in a very interesting intuitive way. The team has done a fantastic job in providing intelligent actionable analysis on candidates quickly.

    Shay Anand has used this product for one day.
Anthony Reo
Anthony ReoMaker@anthonyreo · #Prodmgmt / Co-founder @bunch_hq
Hey ProductHunt! Anthony from Bunch.ai here. We are excited to introduce Emma to you all. Emma is an AI-powered Chrome Extension that provides instant behavioral insights for potential hires, sales prospects, and teammates on LinkedIn. To get started, install the extension, log in to your LinkedIn account, and go to any profile. With just one click, you’ll learn about a person’s mindset, motivations, and working style based on 100 indicators in their public profile. Some of the top use cases for Emma: 1. Hiring: Understand candidates better at the screening stage to target the highest potential and best-fit candidates before your competition does. 2. Sales Prospecting: Understanding a target’s mindset and motivations helps craft the perfect pitch. 3. Teambuilding: Better understanding of your teammates’ strengths and motivations drives results and creates a real benchmark for future teammates. Don’t hesitate to let us know what you think by sending a message or email to any of us at support@bunch.ai Thank you for the love!
Incredible work, keep it going 👍 It can be very useful for recruiters, Hope to see integration with other websites soon...
Huge thanks @keyvanshojayi , would you mind me asking which sites you would like to see us work with?
👍
Thanks @nicolas_augonnet !
