Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Emily
Emily
A virtual girlfriend simulator
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Emily-AI Girlfriend app is a virtual girlfriend simulator that uses artificial intelligence technology to let you experience the feeling of being in love through chat and text communication with virtual girls.
Launched in
Android
Couples
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Emily
Unthread
Ad
AI customer support over Slack
About this launch
Emily
Emily-AI Girlfriend app is a virtual girlfriend simulator
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Emily by
Emily
was hunted by
dison
in
Android
,
Couples
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
dison
. Featured on August 9th, 2023.
Emily
is not rated yet. This is Emily's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report