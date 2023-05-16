Products
This is the latest launch from Petcube🐾
See Petcube🐾’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Emergency Fund by Petcube
Emergency Fund by Petcube
Affordable pet insurance alternative + realtime vet chat
Visit
Upvote 31
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Talk to a vet online 24/7, get $3,000 in case of emergency for all your pets for less than $1 per day. Protect up to 6 pets with a single plan. Any dog or cat is covered, regardless of age, breed, and medical history.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Pets
Medical
by
Petcube🐾
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Petcube🐾
All-new affordable pet camera with a built-in vet chat
46
reviews
49
followers
Follow for updates
Emergency Fund by Petcube by
Petcube🐾
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Health & Fitness
,
Pets
,
Medical
. Made by
Andrey Klen
and
Yaroslav Azhnyuk
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Petcube🐾
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 45 users. It first launched on July 7th, 2014.
Upvotes
31
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report