  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Emerald 2.0
Ranked #11 for today

Say goodbye to toxic spending habits

Free
🌈 “The most beautiful expense tracking app in the world” — now 100% completely FREE! ⏰ Simple expense logging that doesn't disturb your day-to-day life. ✋ Set spending limits. ⛳️ Bills, smart reports, calculator, reminders, and more.
Launched in Productivity, Money, Personal Finance by
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
0
reviews
35
followers
Emerald 2.0 by
was hunted by
Tom Orbach
in Productivity, Money, Personal Finance. Made by
ozzik
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Emerald 2.0's first launch.
35
8
#11
#11