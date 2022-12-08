Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Emerald 2.0
Ranked #11 for today
Emerald 2.0
Say goodbye to toxic spending habits
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
🌈 “The most beautiful expense tracking app in the world” — now 100% completely FREE! ⏰ Simple expense logging that doesn't disturb your day-to-day life. ✋ Set spending limits. ⛳️ Bills, smart reports, calculator, reminders, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
by
Emerald 2.0
monday.com
Ad
Create workflows that suit the way you work and save time.
About this launch
Emerald 2.0
Say goodbye to toxic spending habits
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Emerald 2.0 by
Emerald 2.0
was hunted by
Tom Orbach
in
Productivity
,
Money
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
ozzik
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Emerald 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Emerald 2.0's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
8
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#11
Report