Woot this has been the LONGEST side project, totaling 4yr on and off. Started off as a web app and evolved into an iOS app 2yr ago With Emerald you - Enter expenses by describing what they were, anything from "vegetables" to "bath stuff", and it categorizes them for you (well most of the time, it's still 1.0) - Search for entries by text, category or tag - Enter monthly bills once, then they repeat (also bi-monthly) - Category colors help you stay informed on your top spending (my color is orange, what's yours?) With its subscription you can - Set limits on your spending so you don't overspend - Set custom tags like "trip to NYC" or "cash" to find entries later - Change the app icon This is just the very first release, but expect these in the upcoming weeks: detailed reports, editable trackers, category and tag trackers, export and more Big believer here of manually tracking your expenses for keeping yourself informed (esp. of your habits), so Emerald isn't here to get you converted, but if you're already that spreadsheet person - this might be for you 🤓
