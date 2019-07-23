Discussion
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Hi everyone! Much thanks, Kat, for hunting and appreciate the support of YC! My name is Eric, co-founder of Embrace and previously of Scopely (Walking Dead, Yahtzee, Star Trek). Embrace was founded to improve every user’s mobile experience whether our own or mobile developers. When building games, I was the 'best' finder of bugs (as CxOs and PMs often are and to the chagrin of the mobile team). Outside of crashes, there was no feedback loop. Feature analytics and logging tools didn’t help. What I wanted was to look myself up on command and reproduce what occurred. Reproducing on mobile is impossible. Embrace tracks every user and every session so that you can recreate any session, good or bad. Think of us as user flows + logging + monitoring in one session visualized, along with a set of easy-to-use tools to proactively find every type of error. Upon implementing in 15 mins, developers always find unknown errors upon going live, and save over 40% of their time diagnosing and fixing bugs. We are lucky to have 30+ customers already, including Wish (solved their 2nd biggest crash), OkCupid (fixed an unknown bootstrap error), and Headspace (found a critical network call that should have fired but didn't - their server tools were blind). Looking forward to everyone’s feedback! Thank you!
The dashboard looks awesome - excited to try out a mobile first tool!
@christine_hermawan1 Thanks! Let us know what you think!
Looks neat! Looking forward to debugging with this tool.
@sqlsurfer We aim to make debugging faster on iOS and Android. Feedback appreciated!
This looks great! Can’t wait to see it in the field.
@peter_shea1 Reproducing sessions sucks :) Never quite the same. The 'field' is our jam
I love the mobile focused approach!
@victoria_wilson3 Firm believers in the growth of mobile. I wouldnt create a startup in any other space!