Crashlytics + Fullstory on steroids

Embrace helps mobile devs find every error, recreate every session on command, and fix bugs in minutes. Think of those freezes during startup, broken purchases & unsolved crashes. Wish, Goat & OkCupid solve all of these with Embrace and debug so much faster.
Why do we need a mobile-first Logging and Monitoring toolset?There are two categories of performance errors that engineers must worry about. The first are visceral issues: those that actually stop the experience altogether and abruptly. These include crashes, which are fairly easy to diagnose and stop, and things like memory issues, CPU pegging, and too many concurrent network calls, which are more difficult.
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Maker
Hi everyone! Much thanks, Kat, for hunting and appreciate the support of YC! My name is Eric, co-founder of Embrace and previously of Scopely (Walking Dead, Yahtzee, Star Trek). Embrace was founded to improve every user’s mobile experience whether our own or mobile developers. When building games, I was the 'best' finder of bugs (as CxOs and PMs often are and to the chagrin of the mobile team). Outside of crashes, there was no feedback loop. Feature analytics and logging tools didn’t help. What I wanted was to look myself up on command and reproduce what occurred. Reproducing on mobile is impossible. Embrace tracks every user and every session so that you can recreate any session, good or bad. Think of us as user flows + logging + monitoring in one session visualized, along with a set of easy-to-use tools to proactively find every type of error. Upon implementing in 15 mins, developers always find unknown errors upon going live, and save over 40% of their time diagnosing and fixing bugs. We are lucky to have 30+ customers already, including Wish (solved their 2nd biggest crash), OkCupid (fixed an unknown bootstrap error), and Headspace (found a critical network call that should have fired but didn't - their server tools were blind). Looking forward to everyone’s feedback! Thank you!
Isaac Hui
Isaac Hui
Maker
@eric_futoran Super excited about this announcement! Love the product and we're always looking to improve!
Juan Carrillo
Juan Carrillo
Maker
@eric_futoran Very excited to have this out! Looking forward to hearing people's feedback!
Kohei Hisakuni
Kohei Hisakuni
Maker
@eric_futoran Embrace FTW! Excited for people to check out what we've been working on!
Fredric Newberg
Fredric Newberg
Maker
@eric_futoran Very excited to share this with everybody and let you see the features that have led so many cool apps to integrate our service!
Edward Seim
Edward Seim
Maker
@eric_futoran Much love for Embrace! Really excited for people to see all that we have to offer!
Christine Hermawan
Christine Hermawan
The dashboard looks awesome - excited to try out a mobile first tool!
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Maker
@christine_hermawan1 Thanks! Let us know what you think!
David Stahl
David Stahl
Looks neat! Looking forward to debugging with this tool.
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Maker
@sqlsurfer We aim to make debugging faster on iOS and Android. Feedback appreciated!
Peter Shea
Peter Shea
This looks great! Can’t wait to see it in the field.
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Maker
@peter_shea1 Reproducing sessions sucks :) Never quite the same. The 'field' is our jam
Victoria Wilson
Victoria Wilson
I love the mobile focused approach!
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Eric Futoran (Fuf)
Maker
@victoria_wilson3 Firm believers in the growth of mobile. I wouldnt create a startup in any other space!
