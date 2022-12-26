Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Embolden
Ranked #17 for today
Embolden
AI writing for ecommerce stores
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Embolden is an AI writer that uses GPT-3 and Language Learning Models to help ecommerce business owners write everything from product descriptions to emails for email marketing, to shipping policies and social media posts.
Launched in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
by
Embolden
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
Embolden
AI writing for ecommerce stores
0
reviews
185
followers
Follow for updates
Embolden by
Embolden
was hunted by
Corey Ferreira
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Corey Ferreira
and
Nicole M Ferreira
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
Embolden
is not rated yet. This is Embolden's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#47
Report