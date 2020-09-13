discussion
Hello Product Hunters, I am extremely excited to launch my first product on Product Hunt and finally introduce Emblemicons to all of you. Emblemicons was born with a simple idea to build an open-source library of most commonly and frequently used icons in digital products and share it with the world. Over last few months, we have been building this brick by brick and today, we are making available an open-source library of 1000+ icons to the world Emblemicons is an open-source free to use library of 1000+ most commonly and frequently used icons in digital products. It's ideal for product development, product design, business presentations, and academic projects. It's well suited for product designers, entrepreneurs, product managers, software developers, students, small and medium business owners and many such people. It is completely free for personal and commercial use. Key Features: We have covered a wide variety of file formats for different use scenarios. For your blog posts, social media, business presentations, academic projects and so on, you can download the PNG and JPG files. For using the icons in your software development, product design or product development projects, you can download the SVG file and style it with CSS as per your requirements. You can also copy the HTML code and use it directly in your projects. In Emblemicons, you can do the following with every icon: - You can download PNG and JPG images in 6 available sizes (12px, 18px, 24px, 36px, 48px, 72px). - You can download SVG file and style it with CSS. - You can download PDF file too. - You can copy the HTML code and use in your projects directly. Important Links: - Emblemicons Website (https://emblemicons.in) - Emblemicons Figma File (https://www.figma.com/community/...) - Emblemicons Github Repo (https://github.com/emblemicons/e...) Please do check out the icons on our website and feel free to duplicate the Emblemicons Figma File for free. I will be hanging out on Product Hunt to answer any of your questions and hear your feedback, suggestions and ideas about Emblemicons. Thanks a ton for your valuable time. Enjoy and have a great Sunday.
