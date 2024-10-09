Launches
Ember Education
Embed courses on your website
A no-code tool to help creators put their courses on their website. The goal: bring users to the paid content to boost conversions; keep users on the site to raise session durations and lower bounce rate; and increase site ad revenue.
Launched in
Design Tools
Website Builder
Online Learning
by
About this launch
Embed courses on your website
Ember Education by
was hunted by
Matt
in
Design Tools
Website Builder
Online Learning
. Made by
Matt
. Featured on October 10th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Ember Education's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
