Hi Product Hunters 👋 I'm Aaron, the Co-Founder & CEO of Ember, and am super excited to announce the launch of our platform after 18 months of painstaking development! 🚀 Ember empowers contractors and small business owners to take control of their business finances without needing to rely on or pay for an accountant. Powered by Open Banking and leveraging machine learning, Ember dramatically simplifies the accounting process by only showing you what you need to see; doing all the tracking, management, calculation and submission of tax in the background. With Ember, contractors can: ✨Forget the hassle of manually categorising transactions; we automate that process, making clunky spreadsheets and piles of receipts a thing of the past. 🏦See all of their transactions in one central feed, including earnings, spendings, invoices, receipts and tax. 📄Know their real-time tax position at all times, so they're never hit with nasty surprises when the taxman comes knocking. 🗳File their tax return in just a couple of clicks with no prep needed, thanks to our clever categorisation model. 💰Get paid quicker with smooth expense management, receipt capture and invoice creation. 💸Make informed decisions without needing a degree in finance, through a combination of our tax optimisation algorithms and tailored in-app support. 💡Understand the complicated jargon with our plain English explanations and guides. 📱Use anywhere – in the office and on the go – with our Web, iOS and Android apps. At a time of unprecedented uncertainty for small businesses across the world, we're giving business owners one less thing to worry about. Really excited to hear your questions and feedback!
Great product – have signed up and am already saving time on things that used to take me ages.
congrats on the launch @andrewryanhyde
Looks great. Is this just for the UK?
